Flames shoot through roof of Mills 50 restaurant, Orlando firefighters investigating

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at a restaurant in Mills 50 early Wednesday morning.
Flames were shooting through the roof of Shin Jung Korean Restaurant on east Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, which is two hours after the restaurant closed.
Orlando firefighters have not said what could have caused the blaze or the extent of the damage it caused.
This is a developing story.
