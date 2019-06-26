  • Flames shoot through roof of Mills 50 restaurant, Orlando firefighters investigating

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at a restaurant in Mills 50 early Wednesday morning.

    Flames were shooting through the roof of Shin Jung Korean Restaurant on east Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, which is two hours after the restaurant closed.

    Orlando firefighters have not said what could have caused the blaze or the extent of the damage it caused.

    This is a developing story.

