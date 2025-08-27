Flesh-eating bacteria cases surge 800% from 1988 to 2018, CDC reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cases of flesh-eating bacteria have surged, with an 800% increase in reported occurrences by the CDC between 1988 and 2018.

These bacteria, which can be deadly, flourish in coastal waters during warmer months, especially in brackish waters where freshwater mixes with seawater.

Infections may happen if contaminated water enters through an open cut or wound, or if contaminated raw or undercooked seafood is consumed.

Bacteria naturally occur in coastal waters and are more common during warmer months.

This environment creates perfect conditions for bacteria to grow, raising the risk of infection for anyone who contacts these waters.

