Flooding in parts of NSB keeping residents from leaving their home

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding in part of the Venetian Bay Community in New Smyrna Beach has prompted city leaders to enact an emergency building moratorium.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The ordinance is technically already in place but needs a second public reading to become official, which is what’s scheduled to happen at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the flooding has kept them from leaving their homes for days at a time.

Read: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Ship issued ‘mayday’ before hitting bridge, governor says

“It’s not pleasant. We are sitting there day after day wondering when it’s going to go away or when it’s going to happen again,” said Nicholas Rella.

Assistant City Manager Ron Neibert said it’s not clear what’s causing the flooding to occur. But the city is hopeful the moratorium will buy them some time to find out and eventually come up with a solution.

Read: Orange County will press onePULSE Foundation to release financial documents

“It’s not going to help at this point but it’s not going to exaggerate the problem by putting more storm water into a system that we don’t know is capable of handling it,” said Niebert.

The cost of necessary repairs will ultimately be up to the developer. The moratorium will be in place until June, but the city has the power to extend further.

Read: Deputies: Man arrested after killing Orange County woman, leaving her baby to die in hot car

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group