Florida AG announces new online portal to report threats of politically motivated violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the launch of the Combat Violent Extremism Portal on Monday at Valencia College in Orlando.

The portal aims to help citizens report politically motivated violence directly to the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The secure online portal allows the public to anonymously submit evidence, such as screenshots and videos, of threats.

Watch the full news conference here:

Prosecutors will review each report and prosecute those responsible for threats where appropriate.

“Threats of political violence will not be tolerated in Florida,” Uthmeier said.

Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay stated, “Any individual who makes a threat that violates Florida law will be dealt with immediately.”

Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas emphasized accountability for educators who encourage violence in schools.

The announcement comes amid a troubling rise in politically motivated attacks nationwide.

Federal reports indicate assaults on ICE officers have surged by more than 1000% over the past year.

Officials said the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has highlighted the urgency of addressing politically motivated violence.

The Combat Violent Extremism Portal can be accessed here.

