Florida AG threatens to remove Orange County mayor, commissioners over immigration enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is insisting that Orange County leaders do more to assist federal immigration enforcement.

In a letter to Mayor Jerry Demings and all six county commissioners, the attorney general said the county must allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to transport undocumented immigrants who are in custody to detention centers.

Uthmeier said the county’s rejection of an amendment on this last month means Orange County has adopted a “sanctuary policy” and violates state law.

“Failure to take corrective action will result in the enforcement of all applicable civil and criminal penalties, including removal from office by the Governor pursuant to section 908.107, Florida Statutes, and the Florida Constitution.”

In a statement, the county said, “Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and the Board of County Commissioners will discuss the ICE addendum at their next meeting on August 5, 2025.”

WFTV has reached out to both Demings and Uthmeier for comment.

Uthmeier’s letter, posted on X, can be read in its entirety.

Florida law forbids sanctuary policies and requires locals to use "best efforts" to assist with immigration enforcement.



The Orange County Commission must adopt the ICE Addendum and allow Corrections Officers to transport illegal aliens to approved detention facilities. pic.twitter.com/EvYEp476xt — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 29, 2025

