Florida A.G. Uthmeier to hold news conference in Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Titusville.

He’ll be joined by local, state and federal officials, including:

Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County

Col. Gary Howze, Florida Highway Patrol

Executive Director Larry Keefe, State Board of Immigration Enforcement

Officer Anthony Coker, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement State Liaison

The attorney general’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Titusville.

