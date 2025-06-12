Local

Florida A.G. Uthmeier to hold news conference in Brevard County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Titusville.

He’ll be joined by local, state and federal officials, including:

  • Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County
  • Col. Gary Howze, Florida Highway Patrol
  • Executive Director Larry Keefe, State Board of Immigration Enforcement
  • Officer Anthony Coker, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement State Liaison

The attorney general’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Titusville.

Channel 9 will be there to bring you the latest online and on Eyewitness News starting at noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read