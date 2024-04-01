Florida AG warns residents over tax debt relief scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about tax debt relief scams.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, more than 18 million taxpayers owed more than $300 billion in overdue taxes in 2022.

Moody and other officials say scammers may attempt to trick those owing taxes with promises of exceedingly low-cost tax debt relief programs.

Officials said scammers will attempt to contact people through emails, letters, phone calls or text messages, claiming to have a special program or insider knowledge that allows for negotiations with the IRS on behalf of the taxpayer.

Read: Tax Day 2024: When is it; how to file; what about an extension?

Some fraudsters may use high-pressure tactics and promise to settle tax debts for pennies on the dollar.

“Tax debt relief scams prey on the stress that often accompanies tax season for those who owe the IRS,” Moody said.

Moody shared the following tips to help Floridians avoid scams:

Read: The IRS has $1 billion in unclaimed 2020 tax refunds; is some of it yours?

• Attempt to Resolve Tax Debt with IRS First: call the IRS directly and ask about collection alternatives. Taxpayers may be eligible for a monthly payment plan or to pay less than the amount owed;

• Verify the Legitimacy of a Company: Before engaging with any offer for tax relief services, research the company thoroughly. Check for complaints, online reviews and verify credentials with relevant regulatory bodies;

• Beware of Unsolicited Communications: The IRS will never initiate contact through emails, phone calls or text messages;

Read: IRS ‘Direct File’ pilot program now available in Florida

• Avoid Providing Personal Information: Never share sensitive information with unknown individuals or companies; and

• Consult with a Trusted Tax Professional: Seek guidance from a qualified tax professional or attorney for a second opinion about potential tax relief offers.

“These bad actors will reach out in any way possible: texts, phone calls, emails, letters—all to try and trick consumers into believing a tax expert is interested in helping them get out of a difficult situation, when really the scammer is interested in the victim’s personal or financial information,” Moody said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group