Florida Aquarium celebrates America’s 250th with special event

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with three days of patriotic activities, animal encounters and special entertainment during its “Sea to Shining Sea” event.

The celebration runs July 3-5 and features patriotic décor, animal ambassador appearances, character meet-and-greets, holiday-themed stilt walkers and special underwater appearances by costumed divers dressed as Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam, Captain America and a bald eagle.

Guests can also enjoy the Aquarium’s “Dive into Adventure” show, themed food and beverages, face painting, commemorative photo opportunities and exclusive America 250 merchandise.

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, guests who purchase tickets at the Aquarium’s ticket window after 2:50 p.m. each day of the celebration will receive 25% off admission.

The Aquarium is also inviting visitors to support conservation efforts by donating $25 to help fund the planting of 250 mangroves on World Mangrove Day, July 26.

The “Sea to Shining Sea” celebration continues through Aug. 9, with patriotic décor, the “Dive into Adventure” show and extended operating hours.

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