Florida Attorney General announces arrests in underage child exploitation sting.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Eight people who believed they were meeting underage children they encountered online were arrested in a sting operation.

“Protecting our kids is our no. 1 priority, and it’s great to work with so many different law enforcement agencies,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

“Operation Summer Hurricane” spanned across the entire state over multiple agencies.

Deputies involved in the operation say the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group