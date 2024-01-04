Florida bill would ban ‘political’ flags from flying on government property, including schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Florida state proposal is causing a stir.

The bill would ban certain flags from flying on government property including schools.

The bill could have a significant impact on a number of groups and how some local governments, like Orlando, choose to support them.

House Republican Rep. David Borrero of Sweetwater filed the proposal.

It reads in part:

“A governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.”

Though the bill never mentions a specific flag or group, the reference to “sexual orientation and gender” can only mean one thing to George Wallace, CEO of LGBT+ The Center.

“It becomes more about erasure because that is what politicians in Tallahassee are trying to do. Erase our community,” Wallace said.

Under the proposal, public schools, colleges and universities would be barred from displaying pride flags. The same would go for local governments too.

This means the City of Orlando wouldn’t be able to fly pride flags, which it’s known for doing in June.

The same goes for the Orange County Administration Building.

“This is another piece of legislation that attempts to antagonize the LGBTQ+ community,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Eskamani said the bill is an attack on civil liberty, freedom of speech, government censorship and the rights of local governments and institutions.

“The bill doesn’t exclude the confederate flags, so the bill doesn’t define what it considers a viewpoint,” Eskamani said.

Anthony Sabatini, chair of the Lake County Republican Party said the bill is exactly what Florida needs.

“We don’t want City Hall in every county and community to become political zones,” Sabatini said. “That’s not what they are there for. Yes, representatives go inside to debate, but the building itself is not supposed to be a huge political display.”

Wallace hopes lawmakers in Tallahassee make the right choice.

“I hope it doesn’t pass, but if it does the community will step up and rally and I think you will actually see more,” Wallace said.

The 2024 regular session will begin on Jan. 9, and is scheduled to end on March 8.

