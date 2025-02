ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill introduced by a Florida lawmaker would require the state to update their geography to recognize the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

If passed, it would update the name in over 50 Florida statutes.

It would also require school districts to make the change.

The legislative session starts on Tuesday.

