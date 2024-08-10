Florida CFO Patronis says insurance fraud ‘absolutely’ still a concern in aftermath of Hurricane Deb

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis was on the ground in Madison where Hurricane Debby cut a path on Aug. 4, and he said damage from the Category 1 storm will be “manageable” for insurance carriers, but he still has lingering concerns.

Despite a historic legislative overhaul to tamp down fraud and abuse in Florida’s insurance market in 2022, Patronis said there is “absolutely” still more work to be done.

“The main thing I’m trying to stress with policyholders is: Do not sign anything. I’m relentless about it. There are still a lot of bad actors out there that try to take advantage of the claims process,” Patronis said in an interview with sister publication Tampa Bay Business Journal while in Madison on Aug. 6.

