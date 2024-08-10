Last chance to save: Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday ends Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students in most Central Florida school districts will return to the classroom on Monday.

If you haven’t finished your back-to-school shopping, you’ll likely be scrambling a bit this weekend.

The good news is that there’s still time to save a little money as you hunt for those much-needed items.

READ: WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth speaks with Orange County Public Schools superintendent

Florida’s back to school sales tax holiday, which kicked off July 29, is still in effect, but not for long.

You can save some money on things like clothes, supplies, and computers.

READ: AAA says drivers need to use extra caution as students head back to school next week

School supplies that cost $50 or less, clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less are all included in the deal.

In simple terms, these items will be exempt from sales tax.

And those savings can add up.

PREVIOUS: Florida’s 2-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins

But you’d better hurry — the state’s tax holiday ends Sunday, Aug. 11.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group