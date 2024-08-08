AAA says drivers need to use extra caution as students head back to school next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of school for most Central Florida students is just a few days away.

That means people will soon see many more kids on the roads walking to and from school.

Overnight, AAA issued a safety alert to drivers before classes begin.

Officials say many drivers in our area aren’t doing what they should be doing to stay safe in school zones.

Many Florida drivers admit to speeding or texting in school zones, which can put children and others at risk of serious injury or death.

According to a recent study, more than half of Floridians typically drive through a school zone or pass a school bus stop on their normal driving route.

This means drivers need to be paying attention.

Nearly 40% of drivers admitted to speeding in an active school zone, and nearly 30% admitted to using their cell phones.

