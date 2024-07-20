Florida citrus growers remain confident in crops despite storm damage, widespread disease

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s struggling citrus growers have finished this year’s season.

Farmers hope thousands of newly planted trees will pay off.

The industry has been in a hyper-recovery mode since a widespread disease known as citrus greening decimated older trees.

Industry leaders also said Hurricane Ian caused massive damage to groves as it swept across the center of the state.

Growers still remain confident in the industry’s future.

“We are very optimistic that, with favorable weather conditions, we can continue to recover and even rebuild the historic Florida citrus industry,” said Matt Joyner, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

Overall numbers were actually up about 11% from last year.

However, that season had the lowest harvest in over a century.

