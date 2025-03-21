Florida closer to passing mandatory life sentence for killing law enforcement officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to support a bill to add life sentences for any person convicted of killing a law enforcement officer.

Legislation that would mandate life sentences for any person convicted of killing a law enforcement officer passed another step in Tallahassee.

Committees in both the Florida House and Senate overwhelmingly voted for that measure on Thursday.

It would add the manslaughter of a police officer to a list of crimes for which life in prison without the possibility of parole is the mandatory minimum.

