Florida Confederate monuments case could have national impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A legal battle over the public funding of Confederate monuments in Jacksonville could have sweeping national implications.

A Florida appeals court is considering whether to allow a lawsuit from local resident Earl Johnson to proceed.

Johnson is challenging the city of Jacksonville and the state of Florida, arguing that taxpayer dollars should not be used to maintain or preserve Confederate monuments.

He contends the monuments glorify a legacy of racism and slavery, and that forcing taxpayers to support them violates constitutional principles.

The case hinges on whether Johnson has legal standing to sue. If the appeals court rules in his favor, Johnson has said he intends to bring the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supporters of the monuments argue they represent Southern heritage and history.

The case could set a precedent for similar legal challenges across the country.

