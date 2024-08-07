WATCH: Florida county leaders help rescue man trapped in Debby floodwaters

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new video shows the recovery efforts after Hurricane Debby impacted Florida on Monday.

A drone video shows a group pulling a man out of his car in Manatee County.

These weren’t firefighters or police who made that rescue.

This group includes the county’s public safety director, chief-of-staff, commissioners, and other government leaders.

“There’s obviously at least one occupant. It’s swift water man,” said Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge in a 911 call.

Those county leaders were doing damage assessments when they saw a man trapped in the floodwaters.

With the help of a good Samaritan, they were able to get him to safety.

