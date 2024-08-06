Central Florida crews respond to areas flooded by Hurricane Debby

ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders from Central Florida are working across the state to help people impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

Members of “Task Force 4″ are performing search and rescue operations in Sarasota County.

Task Force 4 includes first responders from around our area, including Orlando, Seminole County, Osceola County, Kissimmee, and Clermont.

The group shared images of flooding and other damage in the Steinhatchee on Monday afternoon.

Debby came ashore Monday morning near Steinhatchee as a Cat. 1 hurricane.

Task Force 4 says it plans to continue operations Tuesday morning.

