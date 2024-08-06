Tropical Storm Debby continues slow crawl across southeastern US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby continues its slow move across the southeastern U.S.
Debby‘s center is forecast to move offshore on the east coast of Georgia on Tuesday before heading north to South Carolina.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm system’s maximum sustained winds are around 45 mph and is moving northeast at 7 mph.
Debby will bring a risk of flash flooding to parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina over the next few days.
As the system moves out of Florida, officials are advising resident to use extra caution while cleaning up from the storm.
People should clean up slowly and take breaks to avoid overexertion.
Extra caution should also be used while operating power tools like chainsaws.
Aside from Debby, there are a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, but there are no signs of significant development at this time.
