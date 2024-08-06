ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby continues its slow move across the southeastern U.S.

Debby‘s center is forecast to move offshore on the east coast of Georgia on Tuesday before heading north to South Carolina.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm system’s maximum sustained winds are around 45 mph and is moving northeast at 7 mph.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 52 Hurricane Debby CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Christy Hatcher checks on her neighborhood as high winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby inundate the area on August 05, 2024, in Cedar Key, Florida. Hurricane Debby brings rain storms and high winds along Florida’s Big Bend area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Debby will bring a risk of flash flooding to parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina over the next few days.

As the system moves out of Florida, officials are advising resident to use extra caution while cleaning up from the storm.

Watch: Debby remains a tropical storm, flooding risk continues for North Florida

People should clean up slowly and take breaks to avoid overexertion.

Tropical Storm Debby continues slow crawl across southeastern US

Extra caution should also be used while operating power tools like chainsaws.

Watch: Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home

Aside from Debby, there are a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, but there are no signs of significant development at this time.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group