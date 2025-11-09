Local

Florida cracks down on Chinese citizens buying real estate

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This week, a Florida law that limits land purchases by individuals from China was upheld by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rejecting a legal challenge.

The court’s ruling followed a split three-judge panel’s decision to dismiss an effort by four plaintiffs to block essential parts of the law, citing their lack of legal standing to challenge it.

This law, a key legislative focus for Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, seeks to reduce the influence of the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida.

“Today we won big,” Uthmeier posted on X, celebrating the court’s decision.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tallahassee, contends that the restrictions breach constitutional equal-protection rights and violate the federal Fair Housing Act, asserting that they are also preempted by federal law.

Opponents argue that the law is discriminatory and incorrectly associates individuals from China with the Chinese government.

The law explicitly restricts individuals who are “domiciled” in China from buying property in Florida, with certain exceptions. They may purchase one residential property up to two acres, provided it is not located within five miles of a military base and they possess non-tourist visas.

Three plaintiffs are in the United States on visas, and one is applying for asylum.

