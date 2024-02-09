Florida cruise ships are filling up fast for spring and summer vacations, AAA says

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cruising business is picking up in Florida.

AAA says a majority of spring and summer cruise vacations are booked during the first three months of the year.

Officials said the record-setting bookings from the end of 2023 have carried over to this year.

The first 3 months of the year are known as “wave season,” because demand is strong as families book cruises for spring break.

AAA says many itineraries are almost sold out.

“We’ve seen cruise ships already sell out of suites and cabins with balconies for various spring and summer itineraries,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Travel demand is off to a strong start, which means availability will continue to shrink in the next couple of months. So, if you want a specific itinerary, ship, or cabin type, act fast or you’ll have to start planning for next year instead.”

Officials said the most sought-after dates for cruising are when students are out of school. That’s why spring break, summer, and the holidays tend to book the fastest.

