Florida dentist gets prison time over threats to public figures

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa dentist has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening various public figures over political commentary for years.

The Justice Department says Richard Glenn Kantwill, 61, sent more than 100 threats via email and social media to multiple public figures between September 2019 and July 2020. The targets included an author, a religious persona, and a television personality, among others.

Court documents state he also sent threats to four public figures and an election official in another state between 2022 and 2024.

Kantwill pleaded guilty to four counts of interstate transmission of a threat in November 2024.

“Richard Kantwill sent more than 100 violent threats to multiple public figures, including an election official. The Justice Department has zero tolerance for conduct that seeks to intimidate public servants from doing their jobs,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri said i nthe guilty plea announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

