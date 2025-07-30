Florida Department of Health in Orange County to host free mammogram event on August 12

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will organize a 3D Mobile Mammography bus event providing free or low-cost mammograms to eligible women in the community.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health Centers, situated at 13275 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL.

Women aged 40 to 64 in Florida, meeting certain criteria such as household income at or below 200% of the poverty level, lack of health insurance, can access screenings.

The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program offers statewide access to screenings for women who are uninsured or underinsured and qualify for the program.

To determine eligibility for the free mammogram screenings, women can call 407-858-1421.

