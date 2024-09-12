Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issues blue green algae health alert for Lake Howell

LAKE HOWELL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Howell.

The alert is in response to a water sample taken on Sept. 9, 2024.

The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Howell.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Read: FWC: 2 manatees safe after becoming stuck on New Smyrna Beach

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Read: Disney prepares to permanently relocate its 3 dolphins from Epcot

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Read: ZooTampa’s Halloween event ‘Creatures of the Night’ begins September 27

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group