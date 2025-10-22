Florida dog’s special smile is spreading joy around the world

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida family’s dog is stealing hearts online, thanks to a little smirk that’s gotten a lot of attention.

A senior dachshund named Bella from Tampa is capturing hearts online with her distinctive sideways grin.

Bella has become an internet sensation thanks to her unique smile, which is the result of a missing tooth.

“Her smile’s only gotten bigger, and so has her fanbase,” said Melanie, Bella’s owner.

Bella’s family never anticipated her look would go viral, but they are delighted that the world loves her just as much as they do.

