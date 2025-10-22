Florida doubles execution record with upcoming death of Richard Barry Randolph

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Richard Barry Randolph, who is scheduled to be executed on November 20th.

Randolph was convicted of raping and killing a woman in Putnam County in 1988.

If the execution proceeds, it will be Florida’s 17th this year, setting a new record that more than doubles the previous high of eight.

The signing of the death warrant for Richard Barry Randolph adds to what is already a record number of executions in Florida this year.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been active in signing death warrants, contributing to the unprecedented number.

