Florida executes man for 1994 murder of college student in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. — Florida executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing a Florida State University student and raping the victim’s sister in 1994.

Loran Cole was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

He and another man convicted in the case attacked the siblings 30 years ago while they were camping in the Ocala National Forest.

The men beat up 18-year-old John Edwards before slitting his throat.

Edwards would have just turned 49.

His parents did not attend the execution.

They wrote a statement that was read by corrections officials -- saying how the murder of their son and attack on their daughter shattered their lives.

Despite the horrific events, their daughter went on to become a wife, teacher, and professor.

