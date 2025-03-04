Florida federal correctional officer indicted on contraband charges

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the arrest of one of its prison officers in Florida.

Acting United States Attorney Sara Sweeney says Michael Jason Brooks,37, has been indicted on one count of receiving a bribe by a public official and one count of providing contraband to a federal prisoner.

According to the Justice Department, on June 12, 2024, Brooks, a correctional officer at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County, agreed to receive money for bringing tobacco to an inmate in June 2024.

If convicted, Brooks faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the bribery count and up to six month for the contraband charge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group