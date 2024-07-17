Florida fisherman describes violent attack by large shark

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — A fisherman is sharing his dangerous encounter with a shark in South Florida.

The shark attack happened Monday near Key West.

Monroe County deputies released videos of them responding to the 37-year-old victim.

Jose Hernandez said he had just speared a fish and was taking it back to a boat when the shark attacked.

“He put the mouth here and here. And I try to hold the mouth all, all the time, all the time, all the time,” Hernandez said.

Witnesses said he was attacked by an eight-foot bullshark.

Hernandez was flown to the hospital for bites on his lower left leg and chest.

