Florida gas prices dip slightly, averaging under $3 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida have decreased slightly compared to last week, with the average price for a regular gallon now at $2.97.

In Orange County, drivers are paying $3.02 per gallon, while in Osceola County, the price is slightly higher at $3.04 per gallon.

On the coast, Brevard County reports a lower price of $2.93 per gallon, and Volusia County matches the state average at $2.97 per gallon.

The decrease in gas prices comes as a relief to many drivers who have been facing fluctuating fuel costs.

