Florida gas prices experience significant weekly fluctuations as summer draws to a close

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida continue to shift as summer comes to a close, with recent data showing significant changes throughout the week.

According to AAA, the average price for unleaded gasoline in Florida started at $2.93 at the beginning of last week, rose to $3.14 by midweek, and then dropped to $3.08 by Sunday.

The factors influencing these price changes are reportedly steady, though specific reasons for the fluctuations have not been detailed.

Despite the ups and downs, the underlying factors affecting gas prices remain consistent, leaving consumers to navigate the unpredictability at the pump.

