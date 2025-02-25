Florida gas prices on the rise: average reaches $3.08 per gallon amid seasonal pressures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Average gasoline prices in Florida continue to swing, but motorists could pay more in the coming months.

The AAA auto club said Monday that Florida drivers paid an average of $3.08 a gallon for regular unleaded Monday, up from $3.02 a week earlier.

The increase followed a 14-cent drop in the previous week, after a 15-cent rise and 10-cent reduction in the two weeks before that.

“Florida gas prices continue bouncing up and down, yet have remained within the same 25-cent range since early September,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “However, seasonal factors could apply upward pressure on pump prices in the next couple of months.”

The pressures include increased demand by travelers in the spring, refinery maintenance peaking in late February and March and the annual conversion of refineries to a more-expensive summer blend of gas. Jenkins noted that in 2024, gas prices rose 30 cents from late February to the end of March.

Nationally, the average price Monday was $3.14 a gallon, down 2 cents from a week earlier. Average prices Monday in Florida ranged from $2.83 a gallon in the Panama City area to $3.24 a gallon in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, according to AAA.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group