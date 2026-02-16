Florida gas prices see significant price cycling, average hits $2.86

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida rose to $2.86 on Monday, Feb. 16. This current average marks a two-cent increase from the previous week.

According to AAA, prices started to rise last week ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. Despite the weekly increase, Monday’s average shows a two-cent drop from Sunday’s average of $2.88.

Florida gas prices have undergone what experts call notable price cycling. After hitting a 2026 high of $3.03 on Feb. 12, prices increased by nine cents mid-week. Following that peak, prices dropped six cents on Sunday and another two cents on Monday.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area currently has the highest fuel prices in the state at $3.03 per gallon.

Other expensive markets include Naples at $2.95, Gainesville at $2.91, and Port St. Lucie at $2.89 per gallon.

Drivers in the Panhandle are experiencing the lowest prices in Florida. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach is the most affordable market at $2.64 per gallon.

Other lower-priced areas include Panama City at $2.65, Pensacola at $2.73, and Tallahassee at $2.76.

