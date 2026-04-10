Florida gas prices surge to $4.09 per gallon amid global supply disruptions

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of April 10, 2026, gas prices in Central Florida have increased notably due to global supply disruptions, with Orlando’s average at $ 4.09 per gallon.

Triple A states that prices differ by region, with Central Florida, including metro Orlando, at or just below the average. Recent data shows prices around $3.93 for cash.

The current average for regular unleaded in Orlando is $4.09 per gallon, with other cities reporting between $4.07 and $4.18.

The recent increase is caused by rising oil prices and global supply disruptions.

Central Florida’s county averages as of late March are as follows:

- Lake: $3.92

- Brevard: $3.93

- Orange: $3.94

- Seminole: $3.95

- Osceola/Volusia: $3.96

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