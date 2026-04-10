Florida gas prices surge to $4.09 per gallon amid global supply disruptions

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of April 10, 2026, gas prices in Central Florida have increased notably due to global supply disruptions, with Orlando’s average at $ 4.09 per gallon.
Triple A states that prices differ by region, with Central Florida, including metro Orlando, at or just below the average. Recent data shows prices around $3.93 for cash.
The current average for regular unleaded in Orlando is $4.09 per gallon, with other cities reporting between $4.07 and $4.18.
The recent increase is caused by rising oil prices and global supply disruptions.
Central Florida’s county averages as of late March are as follows:
- Lake: $3.92
- Brevard: $3.93
- Orange: $3.94
- Seminole: $3.95
- Osceola/Volusia: $3.96
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