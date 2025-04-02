Florida Gators prepare for Final Four face off against Auburn

GAINSVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is preparing to play in the NCAA Final Four game this weekend.

Crews in San Antonio are getting ready for the anticipated tournament at the Alamodome stadium.

Security is at the top of my mind at this event.

Police said they have been preparing for this event for more than a year by working with other law-enforcement officials.

It’s the second time in NCAA tournament history that all four number-one seeds have made the Final Four.

Florida tips off against Auburn on Saturday.

The national title game will be played on Monday, April 7.

