Florida Highway Patrol investigating shooting on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Interstate 4 near mile marker 109, where a 23-year-old man was shot in the left arm while driving on Friday.

The incident occurred when the victim was traveling eastbound and was cut off by a black SUV. As the victim moved to the center lane, he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot.

After being shot, the victim exited the interstate at Saxon Boulevard and contacted law enforcement in Volusia County.

He was later transported to Sanford HCA Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a black SUV with a male driver and a female passenger, but was unable to provide a license plate number or identify the shooter.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or CRIMELINE, as the investigation remains active.

