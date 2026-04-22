Florida hospital campuses install flood barriers after Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — Two hospital campuses in southwest Florida are adding modular flood barriers designed to help keep patient care running during future storms and flooding events.

Naples Comprehensive Health said it has partnered with AquaFence to install flood protection systems at its North Naples campus and Baker Downtown campus after lessons learned during Hurricane Ian.

NCH Installation

The system includes nearly 800 linear feet of modular flood barriers designed to protect emergency department entrances, loading docks and other critical service areas, according to the hospital system.

Hospital staff and AquaFence engineers began a full test installation and training exercise Wednesday at the North Naples campus, where teams practiced assembling and removing the barriers under simulated emergency conditions.

NCH Installation

NCH officials said the health system has never had to stop operations or move patients because of flooding, but flooding tied to Hurricane Ian damaged some exterior infrastructure and equipment in 2022, prompting leaders to strengthen protections around key facilities.

AquaFence has also provided flood barriers for other major Florida facilities, including protections used at hospitals and critical infrastructure sites during hurricane threats.

The company is in the process of relocating its U.S. headquarters to Tampa, according to company representatives.

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