BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two children, are being treated for injuries after a house exploded in Broward County.

Crews responded to the destroyed house just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Central Missionary Baptist Church.

Photos: Florida house explosion injures 4, including 2 children

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Florida house explosion injures 4, including 2 children

The four victims were sent to two different hospitals with three of them suffering serious burns.

Read: Powerball: No winner as jackpot balloons to $572 million

Investigators believe that the explosion may have come from some type of gas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group