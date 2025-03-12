Florida House panel approves rifle, shotgun age proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House panel has approved a proposal that would repeal a 2018 law preventing people under the age of 21 from buying rifles and shotguns in Florida.

Republicans are pushing the measure while Democrats expressed concerns about the potential changes.

State lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott approved the ban on people under 21 from buying rifles and other long guns because of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland.

