Florida Kids and Family Expo promises back-to-school celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s largest family expo is happening at the Orange County Convention Center this weekend.

Families are coming together for a back-to-school celebration right in Orange County.

The Florida Kids and Family Expo started Saturday, but Channel 9′s Geovany Dias reports that there is still time to join in the fun.

Visitors from all over the area are showing up at the kids and family expo in Orange County.

Eylen Dolese is a parent who said, “We are kind of new to the area. Our friends have been to this event before, so they invited us to go.”

The event has been around for nine years.

The convention has food, fun zones, superheroes, animals, and backpack giveaways.

Sheila Campion, one of the hundreds of exhibitors, said, “To see that kind of joy and be able to bring that kind of joy is priceless.”

The event also offers vaccines to ensure the children are safe and healthy before they head back into the classrooms this fall.

Brandi Zrallack, the event organizer, said, “We want to bring opportunities, information, and experiences to moms and dads just like us.”

The event is expected to bring as many as 15 thousand people over the next two days.

The event will last until Sunday from 11 to 5.

