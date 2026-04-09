Florida launches investigation into alleged ChatGPT connection in FSU mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general announced an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.

James Uthmeier says the state will demand answers regarding the platform’s connection to the Florida State University mass shooting on April 17, 2025.

Two people were killed, and five others were injured by gunfire during the shooting.

Today, we launched an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.



AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We’re demanding answers on OpenAI’s activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans, and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting.



Wrongdoers must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/vRVCqIYKnB — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 9, 2026

Attorneys for the family of one of the FSU victims say the suspect consulted ChatGPT to carry out the attack.

Uthmeier says they are in the process of issuing subpoenas.

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