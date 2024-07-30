Florida lawmakers assigned to House task force investigating attempted assassination of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have announced the members of Congress assigned to serve on a bipartisan task force to investigate the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

The task force will include two Republican representatives and one Democrat from Florida.

“We have the utmost confidence in this bipartisan group of steady, highly qualified, and capable Members of Congress to move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability, and help make certain such failures never happen again,” Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries said in a joint statement Monday.

Republican members of the task force include Rep. Laurel Lee (Tampa) and Rep. Michael Waltz (Palm Coast).

Rep. Lee is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney and judge for Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The former Florida Secretary of State serves on the House Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees.

Rep. Waltz is retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces and is a former White House and Pentagon advisor. He currently serves on the House Intelligence, Armed Services, and Oversight Committees.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz was the only Florida Democrat assigned to the task force. He’s the former Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management and serves on the House Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Ethics Committees.

The task force will have all the investigative authority of the House of Representatives, which includes subpoena power.

Their goals are to try to understand what went wrong on the day of the assassination attempt, ensure accountability for those responsible for the failure, and “prevent such an agency failure from ever happening again.”

The task force will take control over all pending House committee investigations into the assassination attempt before making recommendations for reform to the appropriate government agencies.

