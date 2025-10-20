Florida lawmakers consider exception to $15 minimum wage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers could take up an exemption to the state’s minimum wage law.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow exemptions to the state’s minimum wage law, which increased to $15 an hour in September.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Marion County Republican Ryan Chamberlin, would permit individuals to request lower pay for internships or similar positions.

Supporters of the bill argue that it would provide opportunities for people to gain experience that is not available at the state’s minimum wage.

Opponents, however, caution that the bill could lead to employers redefining entry-level jobs as internships to circumvent the minimum wage requirement.

The bill is similar to a measure Chamberlin sponsored during the previous legislative session earlier this year.

Although it advanced in both chambers, it did not receive a floor vote.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group