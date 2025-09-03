Florida lawmakers to debate lowering property taxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A push to reduce property taxes in Florida is back in focus.

A state House committee will meet on Sept. 22 and 23 to discuss the issue.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for a constitutional amendment to be placed on the 2026 ballot aimed at lowering property taxes statewide.

Local governments have expressed concerns about that, saying those taxes fund essential services in their communities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group