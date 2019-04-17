0 Florida lawmakers take another step toward arming teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Only about one third of the school districts in Florida participate in the guardian program. However, a major change to the law could expand just how many teachers at those schools can carry a concealed weapon as part of the guardian program.

On Wednesday, the Florida Senate advanced a bill that would allow any teacher to participate in the program, provided their school opts in and they qualify under state guidelines. Currently, under the law passed last year following the Parkland school shooting, only school staff whose job is not primarily classroom instruction may be in the guardian program.

“This is optional, they are not told to do this, they must volunteer,” said Senator Gayle Harrell (R - St. Lucie County) in support of the bill (SB 7030). "They are significantly trained on how to respond, so they don't overreact, so they know what to do and they are truly the only last line of defense."

TRENDING NOW:

Statewide, only 25 of the 67 school districts participate in the program. In central Florida most schools do not participate in the guardian program. Notable exceptions are in Lake and Volusia counties where schools use a combination of trained school resource officers and guardians.

“The bill says, at the school district’s or charter school’s governing board’s discretion,” said Senator David Simmons (R – Seminole County) pointing out that the changes would only impact schools that choose to participate in the guardian program. “The choice to be a participant in this program is one that we have left for the local school districts to make under the circumstances they have.”

But Democrats disagree.

“The idea that this is voluntary is not accurate, the money that is tied to this program will compel many districts to participate and language in this bill allows charter schools to participate even if their district chooses not to,” said Senator Gary Farmer (D – Broward County).

On the floor, Democrats tried to amend the bill. One amendment would have offered guardians the same death benefits from the state as first responders if they are killed protecting students. That amendment was voted down by Republicans citing the unknown fiscal impact.

Democrats also pushed for parental notification, allowing parents the right to opt their children out of a classroom if the teacher has a gun. The amendment would have kept the teacher’s identity confidential, even still Republicans voted it down.

The bill will have its final vote in the Senate on Tuesday, when it is expected to pass.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.