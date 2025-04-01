Florida leaders address plan to lower state property taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposed property tax cut in Florida could get a lot smaller.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’d like to cut $5 billion out of the budget.

That could give each homeowner a $1,000 reduction in property taxes.

It’s smaller than his prior proposal to eliminate property tax altogether.

Critics oppose cutting taxes that fund local services such as fire departments, police, and schools.

“People, one are not clamoring for sales tax relief. They’re clamoring for property tax relief. So there’s no property tax relief in that proposal,” DeSantis said. “We’ll put on the ballot and let the people back at home decide if they want to cut those services. Look, that’s on them. That’s what the whole, you know, ballot process is for.”

Any property tax proposal will need the support of 60% of voters to become law.

©2025 Cox Media Group