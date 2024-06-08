Florida leaders urge residents to prepare hurricanes season as sale tax holiday continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s hurricane season, and state officials are urging residents to prepare during the sales tax holiday.

They say people should stock a disaster supply kit with at least a week’s worth of food and two weeks’ worth if they live in a rural area.

Emergency officials are also working with utility companies on plans to restore power if and when a hurricane passes through.

Officials say they are confident after the state’s response during the 2022 hurricane season.

“If you are a resident of southwest Florida and you could have been in another part of the country and have that cat five hit I think you would’ve had a lot more problems,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness tax holiday runs through June 14.

You can stock up on items from pet food to generators without paying a sales tax.

