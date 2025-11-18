Florida leads nation with sky-high foreclosure rates

ORLANDO, Fla. — In October 2025, the nationwide foreclosure rate stood at one in every 3,871 housing units, with Florida having the highest foreclosure rates among the states.

According to a recent study, Florida had the highest state foreclosure rate, with one in 1,829 housing units facing foreclosure. Among major metro areas, Tampa, FL had the highest rate, with one in every 1,373 units.

Besides Tampa, other Florida metro areas experiencing high foreclosure rates included Jacksonville and Orlando. Jacksonville had one foreclosure filing for every 1,576 housing units, while Orlando had one in every 1,703 units.

