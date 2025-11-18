Local

Florida leads nation with sky-high foreclosure rates

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Foreclosure
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — In October 2025, the nationwide foreclosure rate stood at one in every 3,871 housing units, with Florida having the highest foreclosure rates among the states.

According to a recent study, Florida had the highest state foreclosure rate, with one in 1,829 housing units facing foreclosure. Among major metro areas, Tampa, FL had the highest rate, with one in every 1,373 units.

Besides Tampa, other Florida metro areas experiencing high foreclosure rates included Jacksonville and Orlando. Jacksonville had one foreclosure filing for every 1,576 housing units, while Orlando had one in every 1,703 units.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read