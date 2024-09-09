Local

Florida looks at more nuclear power

By WFTV.com News Staff and Orlando Business Journal

Nuclear Cooling Towers These are the iconic cooling towers of a nuclear power plant. these oversized smoke stacks vent steam form the Power plant These were shot in Winfield, West Virginia, USA. The Image has a ominous vibe.

By WFTV.com News Staff and Orlando Business Journal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It would take years, possibly decades.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

But Florida is looking at the possibility of adding nuclear power.

After state lawmakers this year required a study on the feasibility of expanding the use of nuclear energy, Florida Public Service Commission staff members met Sept. 5 with experts and electric-industry officials to discuss what is known as “advanced” nuclear technology.

Read: Orlando residents say poor drainage is leading to neighborhoods flooding during heavy rain

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read